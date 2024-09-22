Wanchain Market Capitalization Achieves $35.96 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 5% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $35.96 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00042999 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00013182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007449 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,255,003 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

