Ieq Capital LLC Buys 13,021 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 214.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 259,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 146,235 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. DDFG Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 272,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $349,000.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $130.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.16. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $133.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

