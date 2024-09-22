Ieq Capital LLC Raises Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in CBRE Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.33.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $97.30. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,501.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,787 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

