Ieq Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,199 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 25,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 397,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 59,642 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 321,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $49.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

