Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 327 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSCI. Argus upped their price target on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.00.

MSCI Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $551.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $548.98 and its 200 day moving average is $521.68. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $439.95 and a 52 week high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm had revenue of $707.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

