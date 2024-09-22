Ieq Capital LLC Sells 538 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.28% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 54,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $30.99.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

