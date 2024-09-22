MQS Management LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

MQS Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 71,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vital Energy by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,669 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vital Energy by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp downgraded Vital Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Vital Energy from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vital Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vital Energy from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.45.

Insider Transactions at Vital Energy

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $94,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,373.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

VTLE opened at $29.74 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.