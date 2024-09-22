Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,558,000 after purchasing an additional 552,893 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 20,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,731 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $124.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.11 and a 12-month high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

APO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

