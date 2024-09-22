Brighton Jones LLC Buys 6,996 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.95. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

