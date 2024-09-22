Ieq Capital LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWD opened at $188.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $189.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

