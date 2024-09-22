Brighton Jones LLC Has $408,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 338.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.38 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a PE ratio of 154.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 330.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

