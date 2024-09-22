Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 474 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,846.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 596,748 shares of company stock valued at $61,010,053. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $109.51 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $111.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.