SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 103.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after buying an additional 4,527,347 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $105,807,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,617,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,458.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,427,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,484 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.98 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

