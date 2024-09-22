Ieq Capital LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Schlumberger by 14.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,944,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.8 %
Schlumberger stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.51.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Schlumberger Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,141,615.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Schlumberger
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Don’t Miss These 3 Retail Stocks for Fall Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.