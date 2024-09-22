Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,668 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXON. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $393.29 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $393.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $348.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 115.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total value of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,052,771.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,981 shares of company stock worth $115,662,734. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.