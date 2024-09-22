Brighton Jones LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IJJ opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $124.48.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.