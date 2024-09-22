Brighton Jones LLC Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
IJJ opened at $123.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $124.48.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
