Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,938,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,932,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 16,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.01.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

