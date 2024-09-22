Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,700,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $133.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $119.48 and a 12-month high of $161.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.28 and its 200 day moving average is $135.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

