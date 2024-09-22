Brighton Jones LLC Takes Position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of IDR opened at €13.89 ($15.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.56 and a beta of 0.78. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of €4.48 ($4.98) and a 12 month high of €14.90 ($16.56). The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Idaho Strategic Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:IDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of €6.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €5.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

