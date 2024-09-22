Brighton Jones LLC Sells 735 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $57.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

