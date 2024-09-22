Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 125.2% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBJP stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

