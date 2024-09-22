Brighton Jones LLC Buys 276 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $428,000. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 305,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $100.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.77.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

