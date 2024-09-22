Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $652,158.65

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Wrapped CRO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped CRO token can currently be purchased for $0.0840 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped CRO has a market capitalization of $71.75 million and $652,158.65 worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped CRO Token Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 853,666,747 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The official website for Wrapped CRO is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 852,374,541.1213835. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.08574893 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 308 active market(s) with $568,232.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

