Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $9.90. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 19,351 shares changing hands.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 124,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 94,750 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.