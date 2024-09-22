Pioneer Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:PHD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.76 and traded as high as $9.90. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 19,351 shares changing hands.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%.
About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.
