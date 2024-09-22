Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.03

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.03 and traded as high as C$19.51. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$19.37, with a volume of 820,250 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AP.UN shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.25 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.47.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AP.UN

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.71, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.02.

(Get Free Report)

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.