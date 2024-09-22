MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.79

MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares traded.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $1.79.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Company Profile
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MAN GRP PLC/ADR
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 Stocks That Could Rise on European Bank Interest Rate Cuts
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Take Advantage of Village Farms Stock as Cannabis Market Evolves
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/16 – 9/20
Receive News & Ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN GRP PLC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.