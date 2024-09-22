Meta Games Coin Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (MGC)

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Meta Games Coin has a total market cap of $224.77 million and approximately $21,993.28 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meta Games Coin Token Profile

Meta Games Coin was first traded on February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. Meta Games Coin’s official message board is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. Meta Games Coin’s official website is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Meta Games Coin (MGC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Meta Games Coin has a current supply of 90,999,999,700 with 1,099,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of Meta Games Coin is 0.20450945 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $15,366.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metagamescoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta Games Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta Games Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meta Games Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

