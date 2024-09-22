StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $113.37 Million

StakeWise Staked ETH (OSETH) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. In the last seven days, StakeWise Staked ETH has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StakeWise Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,658.51 or 0.04236565 BTC on exchanges. StakeWise Staked ETH has a market cap of $113.37 million and approximately $9,169.36 worth of StakeWise Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.75 or 0.00265686 BTC.

StakeWise Staked ETH Profile

StakeWise Staked ETH was first traded on March 31st, 2021. StakeWise Staked ETH’s total supply is 42,645 tokens. The official website for StakeWise Staked ETH is stakewise.io. StakeWise Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @stakewise_io.

StakeWise Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StakeWise Staked ETH (osETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. StakeWise Staked ETH has a current supply of 42,645.10618281. The last known price of StakeWise Staked ETH is 2,641.4820594 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $82,921.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stakewise.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakeWise Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakeWise Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakeWise Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

