Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.58

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$26.58 and traded as high as C$28.10. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$27.22, with a volume of 2,106,298 shares.

LB has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.01.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is -303.23%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

