Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.56

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.74. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 68,545 shares changing hands.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Gridiron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.