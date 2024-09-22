Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.56

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.74. Putnam Premier Income Trust shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 68,545 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
