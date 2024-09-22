Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $71.60

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 71.60 ($0.95) and traded as high as GBX 76.18 ($1.01). Vodafone Group Public shares last traded at GBX 75.56 ($1.00), with a volume of 153,084,263 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 73.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 71.61. The company has a market cap of £19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,889.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 62,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £45,264.24 ($59,794.24). In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 620,878 shares of Vodafone Group Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.91), for a total transaction of £428,405.82 ($565,925.79). Also, insider Van Boxmeer acquired 62,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 72 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £45,264.24 ($59,794.24). Corporate insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

