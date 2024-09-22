Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.17

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.17 and traded as high as C$22.89. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$22.50, with a volume of 1,523,020 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDT shares. Cibc World Mkts raised Bird Construction to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$873.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$772.65 million. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.6178195 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

