Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.34. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 470,292 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,678,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.66% of Palatin Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

