Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.64 and traded as high as C$1.73. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.69, with a volume of 152,365 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.64.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of C$70.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.3056537 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Christian Caceres sold 26,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$42,110.64. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

