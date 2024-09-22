Nosana Trading Up 6.6% Over Last 7 Days (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Nosana token can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00003256 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nosana has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Nosana has a total market capitalization of $186.03 million and $753,538.68 worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nosana Token Profile

Nosana’s launch date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,046,594 tokens. The official message board for Nosana is nosana.medium.com. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 2.09561229 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $790,423.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

