Brighton Jones LLC Buys 11,071 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 5,619.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.8% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $57.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average is $81.03. The stock has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $12.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

