Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 33 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.29.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $402.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $368.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.97. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.17 and a 1-year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.21 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.