Brighton Jones LLC Acquires Shares of 15,133 Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Brighton Jones LLC owned about 0.05% of Franklin FTSE India ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 76,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 332.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 11,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.98. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52.

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

