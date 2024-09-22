Brighton Jones LLC Has $683,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXF. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $181.71 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $183.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

