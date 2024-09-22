Brighton Jones LLC Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $119.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.11. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $120.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

