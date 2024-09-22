Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 543 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after purchasing an additional 299,826 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Public Storage by 34.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Public Storage by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,075,681,000 after buying an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,184,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,573,000 after acquiring an additional 173,975 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $303.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $358.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $308.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $361.72 on Friday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $366.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.74.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $921.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

