Brighton Jones LLC Sells 947 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $408,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 91,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after acquiring an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 97,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $49.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

