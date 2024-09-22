Brighton Jones LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,210 shares of company stock worth $6,337,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

