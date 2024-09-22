Brighton Jones LLC Has $589,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,440,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

