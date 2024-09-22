Brighton Jones LLC Has $589,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2024

Brighton Jones LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHMFree Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 231,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,110,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,440,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $62.87 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.