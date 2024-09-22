DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 13,822 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 13,822 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Yelp were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Yelp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yelp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.20.

Yelp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.33. Yelp Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Yelp had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $232,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 281,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $377,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 145,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,776 shares of company stock valued at $863,590. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

