DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $113,000 Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 345.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $53.11 on Friday. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $124.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.45 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 31.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

TBBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBBK

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.