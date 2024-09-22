DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $117,000 Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verve Therapeutics were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 908.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of VERV opened at $5.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $435.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.83. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $20.12.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.20% and a negative net margin of 933.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 219.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

