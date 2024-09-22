American Century Companies Inc. Grows Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,431,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.61% of Brookline Bancorp worth $11,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BRKL. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,806.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.40 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company’s loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

