Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,345 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 217.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.13. Liberty Global Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $21.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LBTYK

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.