DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys Shares of 3,135 Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Price Performance

NYSE CLW opened at $30.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $510.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.33. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $27.69 and a 12-month high of $57.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on CLW. StockNews.com cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

